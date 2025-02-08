Georges Niang News: Starting in debut

Niang will start Saturday's game against the Wizards, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Niang will start at power forward during his Hawks debut after operating nearly exclusively off the bench for Cleveland -- he made one start across 51 appearances. When Niang has played at least 25 minutes this season (12 times), he's averaged 13.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.