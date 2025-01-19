Georges Niang News: Steps up with season-high 10 boards

Niang notched 15 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 29 minutes during Saturday's 124-117 win over the Timberwolves.

With Evan Mobley sidelined with a calf injury Saturday, Niang stepped up off Cleveland's bench with his highest scoring output since Jan. 3 against Dallas to go with his first double-double of the season. Although it was sixth man Caris LeVert who drew the start for the Cavaliers in Mobley's stead, Niang may have left enough of an impression to be considered for a start if Mobley sits out Monday's game against the Suns as well. In any case, Niang should offer streaming value in fantasy leagues until Mobley is healthy.