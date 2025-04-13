Georges Niang News: Won't play Sunday
Niang (rest) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Orlando, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
With the Hawks locked in as the eighth seed in the East and facing the Magic in the Play-In Tournament on Tuesday, Niang will rest for Sunday's regular-season finale. Dominick Barlow and Jacob Toppin should see an uptick in playing time due to Niang's absence.
