Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Georges Niang headshot

Georges Niang News: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 13, 2025 at 8:42am

Niang (rest) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Orlando, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

With the Hawks locked in as the eighth seed in the East and facing the Magic in the Play-In Tournament on Tuesday, Niang will rest for Sunday's regular-season finale. Dominick Barlow and Jacob Toppin should see an uptick in playing time due to Niang's absence.

Georges Niang
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now