GG Jackson Injury: Available to play Saturday
Jackson (knee) has been cleared to play in Saturday's game against the Hornets.
Jackson is available to return for the second leg of Memphis' back-to-back set after sitting out Friday's loss to Boston due to left knee soreness. His return likely shifts Taylor Hendricks back to a reserve role, though the Grizzlies may still look to monitor Jackson's workload given the quick turnaround and his recent history with lower-body ailments.
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