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GG Jackson Injury: Dealing with foot soreness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 13, 2026 at 10:32am

Jackson (foot) is questionable for Friday's game against the Pistons.

After posting 20 points (8-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block over 31 minutes during Thursday's 120-112 loss to Dallas, Jackson is in danger of missing the second half of Memphis' back-to-back set. If he's sidelined, Taylor Hendricks would likely be the primary beneficiary.

GG Jackson
Memphis Grizzlies
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