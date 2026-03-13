GG Jackson Injury: Dealing with foot soreness
Jackson (foot) is questionable for Friday's game against the Pistons.
After posting 20 points (8-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block over 31 minutes during Thursday's 120-112 loss to Dallas, Jackson is in danger of missing the second half of Memphis' back-to-back set. If he's sidelined, Taylor Hendricks would likely be the primary beneficiary.
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