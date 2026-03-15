GG Jackson Injury: Doubtful for Monday
Jackson (foot) is doubtful for Monday's game against the Bulls.
Jackson will likely miss a second straight game due to right foot soreness. Taylor Hendricks figures to see an expanded role if Jackson is officially ruled out.
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