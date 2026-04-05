GG Jackson headshot

GG Jackson Injury: Listed out vs. Milwaukee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Jackson (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Bucks.

As expected, Jackson has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will miss his first matchup since March 20 while tending to left knee soreness. His next opportunity to take the court will arrive Monday against the Cavaliers.

GG Jackson
Memphis Grizzlies
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