GG Jackson Injury: Listed out vs. Milwaukee
Jackson (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Bucks.
As expected, Jackson has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will miss his first matchup since March 20 while tending to left knee soreness. His next opportunity to take the court will arrive Monday against the Cavaliers.
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