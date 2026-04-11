GG Jackson headshot

GG Jackson Injury: Out for finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Jackson (knee) is out for Sunday's season finale against the Rockets.

Jackson will be sidelined for a third consecutive game to end his 2025-26 campaign. Jackson started the year slowly but picked things up once the Grizzlies committed to a rebuild. Over his final 27 appearances, he averaged 17.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.0 blocks in 25.8 minutes.

GG Jackson
Memphis Grizzlies
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