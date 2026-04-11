GG Jackson Injury: Out for finale
Jackson (knee) is out for Sunday's season finale against the Rockets.
Jackson will be sidelined for a third consecutive game to end his 2025-26 campaign. Jackson started the year slowly but picked things up once the Grizzlies committed to a rebuild. Over his final 27 appearances, he averaged 17.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.0 blocks in 25.8 minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring GG Jackson See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 83 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 83 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 65 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 2814 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 2814 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring GG Jackson See More