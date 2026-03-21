GG Jackson Injury: Questionable to play Saturday
Jackson (knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Hornets.
Jackson was unable to play in Friday's game against the Celtics due to left knee soreness, but he has a chance to return for the second leg of the Grizzlies' back-to-back set Saturday. If he's not cleared to play, then Taylor Hendricks would likely stay in Memphis' starting lineup.
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