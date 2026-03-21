GG Jackson headshot

GG Jackson Injury: Questionable to play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Jackson (knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Hornets.

Jackson was unable to play in Friday's game against the Celtics due to left knee soreness, but he has a chance to return for the second leg of the Grizzlies' back-to-back set Saturday. If he's not cleared to play, then Taylor Hendricks would likely stay in Memphis' starting lineup.

GG Jackson
Memphis Grizzlies
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