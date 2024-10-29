GG Jackson Injury: Return timeline remains fluid

Jackson (foot) said Tuesday on FanDuel's Run It Back show that he's targeting a return around mid-January.

Jackson said he's trying to push himself to get back by late December, but the medical staff is being cautious, so realistically, he'll likely return to game action sometime in January. After a breakout rookie season for the injury-riddled Grizzlies, the second-round pick had high expectations for Year 2. However, he broke the fifth metatarsal in his right foot during a summer workout, underwent surgery at the beginning of September and was ruled out for at least three months. When healthy, Jackson's role will presumably be smaller than he had last year, as Memphis' roster is much healthier, but he should still be able to carve out a reserve role.