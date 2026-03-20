GG Jackson headshot

GG Jackson Injury: Ruled out for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Jackson (knee) won't play Friday against the Celtics.

Taylor Hendricks will likely return to the starting lineup for Friday's game, and he should get all the run he can handle as one of the only true bigs available for Memphis. Jackson's next chance to play will come Saturday in Charlotte, and for now, he should be considered questionable for that one.

GG Jackson
Memphis Grizzlies
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