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GG Jackson Injury: Ruled out for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 9, 2026 at 5:03pm

Jackson (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Jazz.

Jackson will miss a second consecutive contest due to left knee soreness. His next opportunity to suit up will come in Sunday'regular-season finale against Houston. In the meantime, Toby Okani and Dariq Whitehead are candidates for increased playing time in the injury-riddled Memphis frontcourt.

GG Jackson
Memphis Grizzlies
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