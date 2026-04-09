GG Jackson Injury: Ruled out for Friday
Jackson (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Jazz.
Jackson will miss a second consecutive contest due to left knee soreness. His next opportunity to suit up will come in Sunday'regular-season finale against Houston. In the meantime, Toby Okani and Dariq Whitehead are candidates for increased playing time in the injury-riddled Memphis frontcourt.
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