GG Jackson Injury: Ruled out Monday
Jackson (foot) won't play Monday night against the Bulls.
Jackson was added to the team's injury report as doubtful ahead of Monday's matchup, so the fact that he's since been downgraded to out is not much of a surprise. He'll miss a second consecutive game while dealing with right foot soreness. Rayan Rupert and Taylor Hendricks should have a chance to join the starting lineup in Jackson's stead.
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