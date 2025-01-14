GG Jackson Injury: Sent to G League for rehab
The Grizzlies assigned Jackson (foot) to the Memphis Hustle of the G League on Tuesday.
Jackson has yet to play this season while recovering from right foot surgery but is in the reconditioning phase of his rehab. The second-year forward will practice with the Hustle and potentially even get some game action before being recalled to the Grizzlies to make his season debut in the NBA.
