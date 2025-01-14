Fantasy Basketball
GG Jackson headshot

GG Jackson Injury: Sent to G League for rehab

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 14, 2025 at 3:21pm

The Grizzlies assigned Jackson (foot) to the Memphis Hustle of the G League on Tuesday.

Jackson has yet to play this season while recovering from right foot surgery but is in the reconditioning phase of his rehab. The second-year forward will practice with the Hustle and potentially even get some game action before being recalled to the Grizzlies to make his season debut in the NBA.

GG Jackson
Memphis Grizzlies
