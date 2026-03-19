GG Jackson Injury: Unlikely to play Friday

Jackson is doubtful for Friday's game against the Celtics due to left knee soreness.

Friday is the first half of this back-to-back, so the Grizzlies could have an eye on Jackson being available for Saturday's matchup against the Hornets. With the third-year forward in line to sit out versus Boston, Taylor Hendricks and Olivier-Maxence Prosper are both worthy of streaming consideration in most fantasy leagues.