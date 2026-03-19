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GG Jackson Injury: Unlikely to play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Jackson is doubtful for Friday's game against the Celtics due to left knee soreness.

Friday is the first half of this back-to-back, so the Grizzlies could have an eye on Jackson being available for Saturday's matchup against the Hornets. With the third-year forward in line to sit out versus Boston, Taylor Hendricks and Olivier-Maxence Prosper are both worthy of streaming consideration in most fantasy leagues.

GG Jackson
Memphis Grizzlies
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