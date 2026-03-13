GG Jackson headshot

GG Jackson Injury: Won't play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Jackson (foot) is out for Friday's game in Detroit.

With Jackson unavailable, Taylor Hendricks will have a chance to start and earn major minutes, making him an attractive target in daily fantasy leagues. For now, Jackson should be considered questionable for Monday's game in Chicago.

GG Jackson
Memphis Grizzlies
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