GG Jackson Injury: Won't play Friday
Jackson (foot) is out for Friday's game in Detroit.
With Jackson unavailable, Taylor Hendricks will have a chance to start and earn major minutes, making him an attractive target in daily fantasy leagues. For now, Jackson should be considered questionable for Monday's game in Chicago.
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