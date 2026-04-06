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GG Jackson News: Absent from injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2026 at 11:54am

Jackson (knee) is available for Monday's game versus Cleveland.

After missing Sunday's loss to Milwaukee with left knee soreness, Jackson has been removed from the injury report. He's looking to extend a streak of double-digit scoring games to 23 straight Monday, with Jackson averaging 18.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.0 blocks in 26.0 minutes per game during this streak.

GG Jackson
Memphis Grizzlies
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