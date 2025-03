Memphis assigned Jackson to the G League's Memphis Hustle on Monday.

Jackson has seen his role decline with the Grizzlies, but it's unclear how long he'll be with the Hustle -- their next G League game is March 19 against the Valley Suns. In Jackson's last five games with the Grizzlies, Jackson has averaged 6.2 points and 3.4 rebounds in 15.3 minutes.