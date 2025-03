Jackson is not in the Grizzlies' starting lineup against the Cavaliers on Friday.

Jackson has started in each of the Grizzlies' last two games and has averaged 11.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 steals over 21.5 minutes over that span. He'll go back to a reserve role Friday due to the return of Jaren Jackson (ankle).