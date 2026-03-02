GG Jackson News: Continues to produce
Jackson accumulated 11 points (4-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and three blocks over 20 minutes during Sunday's 125-106 victory over the Pacers.
It looks like a youth movement is just about underway for Memphis, with Jackson being one of the main fantasy beneficiaries. The third-year forward has started 10 of his 11 games following the Jaren Jackson (knee) trade, during which GG has averaged 16.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 blocks in 26.0 minutes per tilt while shooting 54.8 percent from the field.
