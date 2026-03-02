GG Jackson headshot

GG Jackson News: Continues to produce

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2026 at 11:38am

Jackson accumulated 11 points (4-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and three blocks over 20 minutes during Sunday's 125-106 victory over the Pacers.

It looks like a youth movement is just about underway for Memphis, with Jackson being one of the main fantasy beneficiaries. The third-year forward has started 10 of his 11 games following the Jaren Jackson (knee) trade, during which GG has averaged 16.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 blocks in 26.0 minutes per tilt while shooting 54.8 percent from the field.

GG Jackson
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring GG Jackson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring GG Jackson See More
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, February 27
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, February 27
Rotowire Staff
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
3 days ago
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups to Maximize Your Lineup in March
NBA
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups to Maximize Your Lineup in March
Author Image
Mike Barner
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, February 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, February 23
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
7 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week 19 Start/Sit Guide: Key Players, Matchups & Schedule Insights
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 19 Start/Sit Guide: Key Players, Matchups & Schedule Insights
Author Image
Adam King
7 days ago