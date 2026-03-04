GG Jackson News: Double-double in loss to Wolves

Jackson notched 12 points (4-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, one block and one steal across 23 minutes during Tuesday's 117-110 loss to Minnesota.

The double-double was the first of the season for Jackson, who has been on a productive run over the last month. In his last 12 games, the third-year forward is averaging 16.0 points, 6.4 boards, 2.1 assists, 1.8 threes and 1.2 blocks in 25.7 minutes while shooting 55.8 percent from the floor and 50.0 percent from long distance. With the Grizzlies' frontcourt not getting any healthier -- Zach Edey is set to miss the rest of the season after undergoing ankle surgery Tuesday, while Brandon Clarke (calf) remains without a clear timeline for his return and Santi Aldama (knee) has played only one game since the beginning of February -- Jackson's workload may not shrink any time soon.