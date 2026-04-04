GG Jackson News: Erupts for season-high 30 in loss
Jackson finished with 30 points (10-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 7-9 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block in 30 minutes during Friday's 128-96 loss to the Raptors.
The third-year forward led all scorers on the night, but only two other Grizzlies even scored in double digits in the rout. Jackson is having an impressive surge to close out the campaign, scoring 10-plus points in 21 straight appearances since the All-Star break while averaging 18.0 points, 5.3 boards, 1.8 assists, 1.4 threes and 1.0 blocks in only 25.6 minutes a contest and shooting 51.3 percent from the floor.
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