GG Jackson News: Game-high 26 points in G League

Jackson logged 26 points (8-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block in 38 minutes during Sunday's 126-123 G League loss to the Oklahoma City Blue.

Jackson led all scorers with 26 points Sunday, filling the box in the process. It was the 2023 second-rounder's sixth appearance of the G League regular season, with Jackson averaging 19.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.7 three-pointers in 30.5 minutes during this time with the Memphis Hustle.