GG Jackson News: Leads Hustle in G League win

Jackson logged 24 points (9-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-5 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Thursday's 113-102 G League win over the Austin Spurs.

Jackson led the Hustle in scoring Thursday, marking his fifth consecutive contest in the G League after being assigned to the Hustle on March 17. He's averaging 19.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 0.9 steals across 30.3 minutes per game in eight G League outings.