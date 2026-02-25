GG Jackson News: Leads Memphis in scoring
Jackson logged 24 points (8-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 133-112 loss to the Warriors.
Jackson finished Wednesday's game as the Grizzlies' leader in points and assists and was two rebounds shy from recording his first double-double of the season (and first since April 14, 2024). Jackson has scored at least 20 points in four of his last five outings, and over that span he has connected on 57.6 percent of his field-goal attempts while averaging 21.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 2.4 threes and 1.2 blocks over 26.6 minutes per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring GG Jackson See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, February 232 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Week 19 Start/Sit Guide: Key Players, Matchups & Schedule Insights2 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Week 18 Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: Key Injury Updates, Sleeper Picks2 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Tips & Streaming Strategies for Week 182 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 205 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring GG Jackson See More