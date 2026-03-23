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GG Jackson News: Leads Memphis in scoring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Jackson closed with 26 points (9-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT) and three rebounds across 30 minutes during Monday's 146-107 loss to the Hawks.

Jackson was coming off a 19-point output in the loss to Charlotte on Saturday, and the third-year veteran delivered an even better performance in this 39-point defeat. Jackson surpassed the 25-point mark just for the second time this season -- and first since Feb. 21. Jackson has scored in double digits in his 10 appearances in March, averaging 17.1 points per game in that stretch.

GG Jackson
Memphis Grizzlies
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