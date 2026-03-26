GG Jackson News: Leads way in blowout loss

Jackson racked up 20 points (7-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 123-98 loss to the Spurs.

The Grizzlies looked completely overmatched against the Spurs, but Jackson was Memphis' best fantasy producer by a wide margin -- he ended just three boards shy of a double-double and also contributed in each of the five major categories. Jackson has been one of Memphis' most reliable fantasy options since the All-Star break, averaging 18.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 blocks per game in his last 16 appearances. He's also scored at least 20 points in three of his last five appearances.