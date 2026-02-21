GG Jackson headshot

GG Jackson News: Moving to bench Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Jackson is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Heat.

Jackson will move to the bench since Walter Clayton, who's returning from a three-game absence due to a calf problem, will return to the first unit. Jackson has played off the bench in all but nine of his appearances this season, averaging 8.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game in those contests.

GG Jackson
Memphis Grizzlies
