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GG Jackson News: Off injury report for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2026 at 4:53pm

Jackson (foot) is off the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.

Jackson is available to return from a two-game absence with right foot soreness. The third-year forward is worthy of roster consideration in most fantasy leagues, and he has averaged 15.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 blocks in 25.3 minutes per contest over his last seven games.

GG Jackson
Memphis Grizzlies
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