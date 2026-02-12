GG Jackson headshot

GG Jackson News: Paces team with 21 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 12, 2026 at 11:31am

Jackson totaled 21 points (6-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one block across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 122-116 loss to the Nuggets.

Jackson and the Grizzlies turned in a spirited performance, but it wasn't enough to upend the Nuggets. Jaren Jackson's departure has thrust GG Jackson into a starting role, and Wednesday's effort marked his highest scoring total since taking over the gig. Over five starts, he's averaging 13.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

GG Jackson
Memphis Grizzlies
