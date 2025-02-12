GG Jackson News: Plays just 13 minutes

Jackson closed Tuesday's 119-112 win over the Suns with three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and one assist across 13 minutes.

Memphis has a very deep rotation right now, making it hard for a player like Jackson to churn out consistent fantasy value. He should be considered a boom-or-bust streamer in deeper formats with averages of 9.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 1.3 three-pointers in 17.4 minutes across 11 regular-season outings.