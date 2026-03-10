GG Jackson News: Productive ways continue

Jackson provided 18 points (8-21 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and four assists over 26 minutes during Monday's 126-115 loss to Brooklyn.

Jackson has now gotten into double figures in scoring in 11 consecutive games, and his usage should remain elevated until the Grizzlies get some more healthy bodies back on the floor. Jackson has averaged 17.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.3 blocks in 25.7 minutes per tilt in his last 11 games, shooting 51.8 percent from the floor.