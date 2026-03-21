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GG Jackson News: Puts up 19 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Jackson ended Saturday's 124-101 loss to the Hornets with 19 points (7-14 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds and one assist over 24 minutes.

Jackson was one of the few standout performers for the Grizzlies in this blowout loss, and while he posted a decent scoring line, his struggles from three-point range are worrisome. The Grizzlies don't have much to play for in the final stages of the season, so Jackson is one of several young players who should continue to see steady minutes. That said, his recent injury history might lead the Grizzlies to rest him at times. He's been productive when available, as this was his fifth straight game with at least 15 points.

GG Jackson
Memphis Grizzlies
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