GG Jackson News: Returning to first unit
Jackson will start Thursday's game against Dallas.
Jackson came off the bench Tuesday in Philly, but he'll rejoin the starting lineup Thursday evening, bumping Taylor Hendricks back to a reserve role. There will be plenty of minutes to go around for both Jackson and Hendricks considering Memphis has only seven active players for Thursday's matchup.
