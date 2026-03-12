GG Jackson headshot

GG Jackson News: Returning to first unit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Jackson will start Thursday's game against Dallas.

Jackson came off the bench Tuesday in Philly, but he'll rejoin the starting lineup Thursday evening, bumping Taylor Hendricks back to a reserve role. There will be plenty of minutes to go around for both Jackson and Hendricks considering Memphis has only seven active players for Thursday's matchup.

GG Jackson
Memphis Grizzlies
