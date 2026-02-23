GG Jackson headshot

GG Jackson News: Returning to starting five

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 23, 2026 at 6:17pm

Jackson is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Kings.

Jackson will return to the starting lineup after pouring in 28 points off the bench in Saturday's loss to the Heat. In nine starts this season, the South Carolina product is averaging 13.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 26.7 minutes per contest.

GG Jackson
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring GG Jackson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring GG Jackson See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
3 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Adds Heading Into All-Star Break
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Adds Heading Into All-Star Break
Author Image
Mike Barner
10 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Breakouts: Players Gaining Roles & Value
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Breakouts: Players Gaining Roles & Value
Author Image
Dan Bruno
12 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 7
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
16 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Must-Add Pickups for Week 17
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Must-Add Pickups for Week 17
Author Image
Mike Barner
17 days ago