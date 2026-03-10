GG Jackson News: Reverting to bench Tuesday
Jackson is not in the Grizzlies' starting lineup against the 76ers on Tuesday.
Jackson has started in each of the Grizzlies' last eight games (and 14 of the last 15 contests). However, the third-year pro will come off the bench for Tuesday's contest while Taylor Hendricks enters the starting five. Since the All-Star break, Jackson has averaged 17.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.4 threes and 1.3 blocks over 25.5 minutes per game.
