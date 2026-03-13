GG Jackson News: Scores 20 points in loss
Jackson ended with 20 points (8-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block over 31 minutes during Thursday's 120-112 loss to Dallas.
After eight straight starts, Jackson was replaced in the starting lineup by Taylor Hendricks during Tuesday's loss in Philadelphia, but the former was back with the first five Thursday. Since Feb. 4, Jackson has started 15 of 17 games, averaging 16.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 blocks in 26.2 minutes a night.
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