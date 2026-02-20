GG Jackson headshot

GG Jackson News: Scores 20 points with full line

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 20, 2026 at 8:13pm

Jackson supplied 20 points (7-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-8 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 28 minutes during Friday's 123-114 win over Utah.

This was Jackson's second straight 20-point performance, and he continues to log major minutes for a Memphis team that has been derailed by injuries. Over the past eight games, Jackson has been a top-100 player with averages of 15.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.9 triples, 0.6 steals, 1.0 blocks and just 1.5 turnovers per contest.

GG Jackson
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring GG Jackson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring GG Jackson See More
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Adds Heading Into All-Star Break
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Adds Heading Into All-Star Break
Author Image
Mike Barner
7 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Breakouts: Players Gaining Roles & Value
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Breakouts: Players Gaining Roles & Value
Author Image
Dan Bruno
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 7
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
13 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Must-Add Pickups for Week 17
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Must-Add Pickups for Week 17
Author Image
Mike Barner
14 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Week 17 Streaming Targets
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Week 17 Streaming Targets
Author Image
Adam King
14 days ago