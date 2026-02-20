GG Jackson News: Scores 20 points with full line
Jackson supplied 20 points (7-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-8 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 28 minutes during Friday's 123-114 win over Utah.
This was Jackson's second straight 20-point performance, and he continues to log major minutes for a Memphis team that has been derailed by injuries. Over the past eight games, Jackson has been a top-100 player with averages of 15.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.9 triples, 0.6 steals, 1.0 blocks and just 1.5 turnovers per contest.
