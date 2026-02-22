GG Jackson headshot

GG Jackson News: Scores team-high 28

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 22, 2026 at 9:36am

Jackson had 28 points (11-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-8 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 26 minutes during Saturday's 136-120 loss to the Heat.

Coming off the bench did not hinder Jackson's performance against the Heat. He scored a team-high 28 points and was one rebound shy of a double-double. It's Jackson's third game in a row surpassing 20 points. He's also had at least one block or steal in nine consecutive games.

GG Jackson
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring GG Jackson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring GG Jackson See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
2 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Adds Heading Into All-Star Break
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Adds Heading Into All-Star Break
Author Image
Mike Barner
9 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Breakouts: Players Gaining Roles & Value
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Breakouts: Players Gaining Roles & Value
Author Image
Dan Bruno
11 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 7
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
15 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Must-Add Pickups for Week 17
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Must-Add Pickups for Week 17
Author Image
Mike Barner
16 days ago