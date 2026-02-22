GG Jackson News: Scores team-high 28
Jackson had 28 points (11-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-8 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 26 minutes during Saturday's 136-120 loss to the Heat.
Coming off the bench did not hinder Jackson's performance against the Heat. He scored a team-high 28 points and was one rebound shy of a double-double. It's Jackson's third game in a row surpassing 20 points. He's also had at least one block or steal in nine consecutive games.
