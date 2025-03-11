GG Jackson News: Solid all-around performance

Jackson amassed 14 points (6-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and two steals in 26 minutes during Monday's 120-118 win over the Suns.

Jackson made an impact on both ends of the floor during Monday's win against the Suns. The 19-year-old made an impression in his first start of the season, scoring 14 or more points for the fifth time this season while snatching two more steals for the second time during the 2024-25 campaign.