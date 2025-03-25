GG Jackson News: Struggles in G League loss

Jackson tallied 15 points (3-13 FG, 0-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 130-93 loss to the Austin Spurs.

Jackson continues to spend time in the G League but struggled with his outside shot during Tuesday's blowout loss. Jackson has posted 39.0/34.0/81.3 shooting splits across his seven appearances for the Hustle this season.