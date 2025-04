Jackson is in the Grizzlies' starting lineup against the Mavericks on Sunday, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Jackson will make his third start of the season with most of the Grizzlies' rotational players sitting for Sunday's regular-season finale. Jackson is averaging 7.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists over 15.1 minutes per game this season.