Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Another absence coming

Antetokounmpo (knee) is out for Wednesday's game against Detroit.

Antetokounmpo hasn't played since March 15 due to a left knee hyperextension and bone bruise, and at this point, it would be a shock if he returned for the final two regular-season games following Wednesday's contest. The Bucks continue to say Antetokounmpo isn't cleared for game action, but the superstar is frustrated and believes the team is intentionally holding him out.