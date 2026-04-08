Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Another absence coming
Antetokounmpo (knee) is out for Wednesday's game against Detroit.
Antetokounmpo hasn't played since March 15 due to a left knee hyperextension and bone bruise, and at this point, it would be a shock if he returned for the final two regular-season games following Wednesday's contest. The Bucks continue to say Antetokounmpo isn't cleared for game action, but the superstar is frustrated and believes the team is intentionally holding him out.
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