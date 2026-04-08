Giannis Antetokounmpo headshot

Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Another absence coming

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2026 at 10:49am

Antetokounmpo (knee) is out for Wednesday's game against Detroit.

Antetokounmpo hasn't played since March 15 due to a left knee hyperextension and bone bruise, and at this point, it would be a shock if he returned for the final two regular-season games following Wednesday's contest. The Bucks continue to say Antetokounmpo isn't cleared for game action, but the superstar is frustrated and believes the team is intentionally holding him out.

Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks
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