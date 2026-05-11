Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Bucks taking trade calls
The Bucks are officially open to trade discussions involving Antetokounmpo (knee), with sides aligned on moving toward a potential separation this offseason, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Milwaukee is expected to maintain a massive asking price centered around elite young talent and draft capital, while rival teams are already preparing aggressive offers ahead of the draft. With Antetokounmpo reportedly still believing "the time has come" to move on, the focus now shifts to which contenders are willing to meet the Bucks' demands. The forward is essentially on an expiring contract with next season guaranteed in his deal before a player option in 2027, so he does hold some leverage in choosing his next destination.
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