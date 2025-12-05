After suffering the injury in Wednesday's win over the Pistons, Antetokounmpo was initially given a loose recovery timetable of 2-to-4 weeks, but he looks like he'll remain out for the longer end of that projections. The good news is that due to the NBA Cup, the Bucks have only seven games over the next three weeks. Jericho Sims, Kyle Kuzma and Bobby Portis are all candidates to receive increased minutes in the frontcourt with Antetokounmpo sidelined, and Ryan Rollins and Kevin Porter should both take on increased usage out of the backcourt in the absence of the nine-time All-Star.