Giannis Antetokounmpo headshot

Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Dealing with back spasms

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 21, 2024

Antetokounmpo is questionable for Saturday's game against the Wizards due to back spasms.

Antetokounmpo has been battling a lingering knee injury, but his appearance on Saturday's injury report is due to back spasms instead. Considering the touchy nature of the injury, Antetokounmpo may be a game-time call. If he can't go, expect Bobby Portis and Marjon Beauchamp to see an uptick in playing time.

Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks
