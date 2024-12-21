Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Dealing with back spasms
Antetokounmpo is questionable for Saturday's game against the Wizards due to back spasms.
Antetokounmpo has been battling a lingering knee injury, but his appearance on Saturday's injury report is due to back spasms instead. Considering the touchy nature of the injury, Antetokounmpo may be a game-time call. If he can't go, expect Bobby Portis and Marjon Beauchamp to see an uptick in playing time.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now