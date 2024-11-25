Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Dealing with minor calf strain

Antetokounmpo is probable for Tuesday's game against the Heat due to a left calf strain.

Antetokounmpo has been a regular on the injury report due to a lingering knee issue, but the calf strain is new. Regardless, the MVP candidate is still expected to suit up against Miami and should handle his usual usage. Over his last 10 appearances, Antetokounmpo has averaged 33.2 points, 11.7 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 2.0 blocks in 34.8 minutes per game.