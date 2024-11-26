Fantasy Basketball
Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Deemed questionable Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 26, 2024

Antetokounmpo (knee/calf) has been downgraded to questionable for Tuesday's game against the Heat, Jamal Collier of ESPN.com reports.

Antetokounmpo was previously listed as probable due to a minor calf strain, though he has been downgraded to questionable with a left knee effusion as well. If the two-time MVP is unable to suit up for the NBA Cup matchup, Bobby Portis will likely draw the start.

