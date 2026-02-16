Giannis Antetokounmpo headshot

Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Deems self '100 percent'

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 16, 2026 at 7:03am

Antetokounmpo (calf) said Saturday that he feels "100 percent" healthy, though he didn't confirm that he'll be cleared to play in the Bucks' next game Friday in New Orleans. "I feel like the [All-Star] break doesn't help, because now I gotta get on the court, I gotta play some 1-on-1, 3-on-3, 5 vs. 5...Once I check all those boxes, I'm ready to go. I feel like I can play a game today."

Antetokounmpo has sat out the Bucks' last nine games after straining his right calf strain for the second time this season Jan. 23, but he told media Saturday that his rehab is going well and suggested that he could be nearing a return. Though Milwaukee listened to trade offers on Antetokounmpo leading up to the Feb. 5 deadline, the 10-time All-Star ultimately stayed put and isn't expected to be shut down even while the 23-30 Bucks currently sit outside of a spot in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament. Based on his comments, Antetokounkpo appears poised to take part in practice in some capacity this week when the Bucks reconvene following the All-Star break. Even if he isn't cleared to play Friday, Antetokounmpo would still appear likely to make it back in action before the end of February.

Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks
