Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Expected to play Saturday
Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Saturday's game against the Hornets, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Antetokounmpo should once again play through right patella tendinopathy. He posted 59 points (21-34 FG), 14 rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and two steals in 44 minutes during Wednesday's 127-120 overtime win over the Pistons and has recorded a double-double in 10 of 11 appearances so far this season.
